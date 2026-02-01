🚨⚡ SAHEL KINGS FORCE AMERICA TO THE TABLE 🇧🇫🇳🇪🇲🇱



BURKINA FASO, MALI & NIGER MAKE THE US BOW DOWN!





After KICKING OUT France, REJECTING Western control, and CHOOSING their own path Captain Ibrahim Traoré , General Abdourahamane Tchianni , and Colonel Assimi Goïta have forced the United States to come BEGGING for talks!





Washington ADMITS “policy missteps” and now wants to “normalize relations” translation: they need what Africa has!



➡️ Gold. Uranium. Rare-earth minerals.



➡️ The Alliance of Sahel States (AES) alliance is UNBREAKABLE.



➡️Russia stood with them when the West walked away.

https://youtu.be/PQGu6Lzyf04?si=ta2g1ZGKsthZ1s52





Now the US is scrambling to “re-engage” before they lose the Sahel forever!



This is what AFRICAN SOVEREIGNTY looks like! When you stand firm, even superpowers come knocking with respect!





The Sahel didn’t beg. The Sahel didn’t bow. **The Sahel WON.



Let this be a lesson to the entire continent!



#FreeAfrica