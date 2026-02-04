Saif al-Islam Gaddafi Assassinated: A Legacy Shattered in Libya



Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, son of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, was killed at his residence in Zenten by four unidentified individuals who fled immediately after the attack.

According to Al Jazeera, the assailants first disabled surveillance cameras before opening fire on him in his garden around 2:30 a.m. local time. The exact circumstances remain unclear, and responsibility for the murder has not yet been established.





Despite resisting, Saif al-Islam was shot dead on the spot by the armed intruders.

He was not only the son of Muammar Gaddafi but had long been regarded as his political successor.

In 2021, he announced his candidacy for the presidency, but elections were indefinitely postponed, leaving Libya’s political future uncertain.

This brutal assassination marks not only the death of a man but also the end of a potential political continuity and family legacy.

For many, it is a tragic reminder that violence still shapes the destiny of Libya, and political aspirations can be destroyed before they have a chance to take root.





Libya, already weakened by years of internal divisions and power struggles, loses one of the last heirs of a long-contested and misunderstood political project, leaving a significant political and symbolic void.



It’s a loss for a people who might have seen in Saif al-Islam a bridge toward continuity and stability, yet are once again confronted with brutality and uncertainty.