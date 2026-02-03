Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, son of Muammar Gaddafi, killed in Libya

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of the longtime former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, has been killed in Libya.

Ahmed Khalifa, an Al Jazeera Arabic correspondent in Libya, said on Tuesday that Gaddafi is believed to have been shot and killed in the western Libyan city of Zintan, where he was based for the past decade.

The 53-year-old’s killing was confirmed by his political adviser, Abdullah Othman, but the attackers and circumstances remain unclear.

The Libyan authorities have yet to comment publicly.

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi never had an official position in Libya, but was considered to be his father’s number two from 2000 until 2011, when Muammar Gaddafi was killed by Libyan opposition forces that ended his decades-long rule.

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi was captured and imprisoned in Zintan in 2011 after attempting to flee the North African country following the opposition’s takeover of Tripoli.

He was released in 2017 as part of a general pardon.