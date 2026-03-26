Sakwiba Sikota and company resurface with new alliance – “We Are One Zambia Alliance”

WOZA UNVEILS SIMBAO

WE’RE ONE ZAMBIA ALLIANCE UNVEILS EXECUTIVE, NAMES SIMBAO AS PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE

By Victoria Kayeye Yambani

The We’re One Zambia Alliance has officially unveiled its executive leadership following a series of consultations and internal processes aimed at strengthening unity within the alliance.

The newly introduced team includes Secretary General Muhabi Lungu, Running Mate Yusuf Dodia, and Presidential Candidate Kapembwa Simbao, marking a significant step as the alliance positions itself ahead of the general elections.

Stephen Munsanje is the Alliance’s Youth Chairperson person while Bishop Trevor Mwamba is the Alliance’s Deputy Chairperson.

Alliance Chairperson Sakwiba Sikota says the leadership selection process was anchored on unity, mutual respect, and collective purpose.

He has explained that members deliberately set aside personal ambitions during a recent convention and subsequent retreats held , where they openly engaged each other to build trust and cohesion.

Mr Sikota adds that participants were urged to leave their egos behind, a call he said was embraced by many, resulting in a united front rather than a group of competing individuals.

He further says that the process fostered a strong sense of satisfaction among members, as they committed to supporting one another instead of pursuing individual interests.