SAKWIBA SIKOTA CHALLENGES PRESIDENT HICHILEMA TO LIVE DEBATE ON BILL 7





By Chamuka Shalubala



Opposition United Liberal Party-ULP President Sakwiba Sikota has challenged President Hakainde Hichilema to a live debate on the controversial Bill 7.





Speaking to Phoenix News in an interview, Mr. Sikota says he is ready to face President Hichilema in a one-on-one debate to outline and explain what he considers to be the dangers contained in the proposed legislation.





Mr. Sikota states that if President Hichilema is confident that Bill 7 is sound, he should accept the challenge and publicly defend it.





Meanwhile, Mr. Sikota has expressed surprise at what he described as the unusually fast pace at which the UPND administration is pushing to amend the Constitution, a move he believes carries sinister motives.





He has urged citizens to take keen interest in the ongoing constitutional debate, stressing that any amendment process must be transparent, inclusive, and free of political maneuvering to safeguard the country’s democratic values.





State House last Thursday challenged the opposition to specify which clauses in Bill 7 they object to.



PHOENIX NEWS