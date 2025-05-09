Sakwiba Sikota is ‘blackmailing me’ with K30,000 legal fees – Saboi

Saki is ‘blackmailing me’ with K30,000 legal fees – Saboi





By Staff Reporter



NDC leader Saboi Imboela says the moment she asked United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) chairperson Sakwiba Sikota to step down from his position for running down the alliance, he wrote a letter accusing her of owing him K30, 000 legal fees for the “free” legal representation he offered her last year.





And Imboela said Sikota wants to be UKA’s flag bearer instead of just retiring from active politics as he has no energy.



On Thursday, Sikota expelled Imboela from the UKA.





In a letter dated May 7, 2025, Sikota stated that further to a letter of May 1, 2025 in which Imboela was asked to exculpate herself or face expulsion, five days had expired without her exculpating herself.





“This letter serves to formally expel you from the United Kwacha Alliance. We wish you the best in your future endavours,” the letter read in part.





However, Imboela rejected the expulsion on the grounds that Sikota had no powers to expel her.





In an interview on Thursday, Imboela accused Sikota



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/saki-is-blackmailing-me-with-k30000-legal-fees-saboi/