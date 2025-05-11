SALARIES ARE NEVER DELAYED ANYMORE, THAT WAS A PROMISE & WE’VE KEPT IT – MUSOKOTWANE





Finance & National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane, MP, has observed that since 2021 & despite adding more than 85,000 new employees across public entities, the Government seems to have maintained the promise that salaries for public officials will never delay beyond the month-end as was customary in the past.





The Minister was commenting as he reflected on the April, 2025, budget releases.



He pledged that the GRZ will continue to eliminate the ‘deep-vein’ inefficiencies in some public sector entities so that development efforts eventually get more concentrated on investment in the economy, job-creation for youths, growth, growth & more growth which will result in wealth creation for the country & elevating fellow citizens from poverty.





In April 2025, the Ministry of Finance & National Planning released K23.5 billion to finance public service delivery. Of this amount, K8.5 billion went to transfers, subsidies & social benefits, K3.5 billion to the implementation of various developmental programmes & general operations, K1.2 billion was spent on capital expenditure, K4.6 billion for the public service wage bill, & K5.7 billion was spent on debt service (domestic & external) & arrears.