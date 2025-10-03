SAMFYA–KASEBA ROAD PROJECT LAUNCHED TO SPUR DEVELOPMENT IN CHIFUNABULI





October 2,2025



Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi has urged the contractor working on the Samfya–Kaseba road to deliver the 80-kilometer stretch to international standards.





Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony in Chifunabuli District, Mr. Milupi revealed that an additional five kilometers of road works will extend into the township to further benefit the local community.





He emphasized that the project reflects the UPND government’s dedication to providing quality infrastructure that meets the aspirations of the people.





Mr. Milupi further thanked the Minister of Livestock and Fisheries for his tireless efforts in lobbying for this important infrastructure.





He disclosed that the 80-kilometer stretch is being constructed at a cost of K937 Million Kwacha



Livestock and Fisheries Minister Peter Kapala, in turn, thanked the government for positively responding to the people’s long-standing plea to have the road constructed.





He highlighted that the road will enhance market access and stimulate the growth of the livestock and fisheries sectors in Luapula Province.





Luapula Province Minister Nason Musonda praised President Hakainde Hichilema, noting that he is the first president since independence to deliver a tarred road to the people of Chifunabuli.



Road Development Agency (RDA) Board Chairman Engineer Eugene Haazele assured the public that the project will contribute significantly to economic development and pledged that the RDA will enforce high standards.





National Road Fund Agency Chairman Noel Nkhoma commended the government for its consistent support towards road development across the country.



National Council for Construction Board Chairman Ngenda Situmbeko stated that the council will closely supervise the project to ensure the works are executed within the allocated budget.





China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation Deputy Director Joe Zhou reaffirmed the company’s commitment to delivering a high-quality road on schedule.





Senior Chief Mwewa expressed gratitude to President Hichilema and the UPND administration for bringing proper road infrastructure to Chifunabuli.





The launch of the Samfya–Kaseba road stands as a testament to the UPND government’s resolve to uplift rural communities through meaningful development.



