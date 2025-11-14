Samia Suluhu Calls for One Minute of Silence in Parliament
Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has directed Members of Parliament to stand in one minute of silence in honor of all citizens who lost their lives during the post-election violence of previous years.
The gesture marks a significant moment of reflection, acknowledging the pain many families endured and emphasizing the government’s commitment to peace, unity, and political reconciliation.
President Samia’s move has been widely viewed as a step toward healing and fostering a more inclusive democratic space in Tanzania.