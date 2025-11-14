Samia Suluhu Calls for One Minute of Silence in Parliament



Tanzanian  President Samia Suluhu Hassan has directed Members of Parliament to stand in one minute of silence in honor of all citizens who lost their lives during the post-election violence of previous years.





The gesture marks a significant moment of reflection, acknowledging the pain many families endured and emphasizing the government’s commitment to peace, unity, and political reconciliation.





President Samia’s move has been widely viewed as a step toward healing and fostering a more inclusive democratic space in Tanzania.