By Hopewell Chin’ono

Madam Dictator has been officially declared the winner of Tanzania’s sham presidential election with an unbelievable 97,66 % of the vote. 藍藍藍 It is another dark day for democracy in Africa.





Madam Dictator has generously allowed 2.34 percent of the vote to go to the opposition to pretend that democracy still exists in Tanzania.



Elections are now a formality, not a contest in Tanzania. Even North Korea might blush.





As I said a few days ago, this election is even worse than Zimbabwe’s worst.

At least in Zimbabwe they do not jail the main opponent on the eve of an election as Madam Dictator did, and even ZANUPF is not foolish enough to claim 97 percent of the vote in such a polarised country with huge protests against the incumbent!





Samia Suluhu Hassan is an embarrassment not only to Tanzania, but to Africa.