Samuel Eto’o Rejects Plan to Hold AFCON Every Four Years



Samuel Eto’o, President of FECAFOOT, has reportedly opposed the proposal to stage the Africa Cup of Nations every four years, according to multiple reliable CAF sources cited by Digital B Agency.

Contrary to circulating social media claims, Eto’o is said to be in strong disagreement with CAF leadership over the plan.





Eto’o argues that the AFCON is a crucial platform for showcasing African talent. Spacing the tournament over four years, he believes, would delay opportunities for players to be noticed and transferred to international clubs, slowing the growth and export of African football talent.



