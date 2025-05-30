Samuel Maimbo is simply the latest victim of Zambia’s misguided foreign policy- DR SISHUWA SISHUWA

DR SISHUWA SISHUWA WRITES



Samuel Maimbo is simply the latest victim of Zambia’s misguided foreign policy under the current administration. Previous victims include Chaloka Beyani, who was seeking election to the International Court of Justice, and Mubita Nawa who stood for the position of Interpol Secretary General. And now we have Maimbo for the African Development Bank (AfDB) presidency.





To be sure, Maimbo, a terribly nice person, had his own weaknesses. For instance, he lacks the kind of experience in government and African institutions that his competitors possessed. His long stint in a relatively senior role at the World Bank made him vulnerable to charges that he was not the best person to lead an institution seeking to free itself from Western stranglehold.





Still, he was a good candidate in many respects. His main weakness was also his strength: backing from Zambia, whose current leadership is not favourably looked upon in many quarters outside Zambia!





I am also quite uneasy that the candidates who continue to be floated by Zambia for these international positions are all coming from one region of the country. First, it was Chaloka Beyani from Southern Province. Next, it was Mubita Nawa from Western Province. Then there was Shebo Nalishebo, also from Western Province, who was nominated by the government to assume the NON-ELECTIVE and rotational role of Executive Director to represent the interests of Botswana, Malawi, Mauritius, and Zambia on the AfDB Group Board of Directors. (Nalishebo was an alternate director for the past two years but now going in full time) And now, Maimbo also from Southern Province.





How exactly is the selection of candidates to support decided by our government? Does it mean that we do not have Zambians from outside the same region who are eligible and qualified for support to these international roles? Or is it proximity to those in corridors of power that matters most?

I am aware that all the four candidates I have mentioned are either relatives or close friends of high-level figures in the civil service or executive arm of government who hail from the two provinces. What criteria is used to choose candidates?



