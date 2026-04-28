Sanctioned russian superyacht sails through hormuz despite naval blockade





A Russian-linked superyacht has successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most tightly controlled maritime chokepoints amid ongoing U.S.-Iran tensions.





The vessel, Nord, reportedly tied to sanctioned billionaire Alexey Mordashov, departed Dubai and passed through the strait before arriving in Oman.





The transit raises serious questions, as strict Iranian restrictions and a U.S.-led naval blockade have drastically reduced ship traffic in the area.





It remains unclear how the yacht was allowed to pass, with no official explanation from authorities or representatives.





Only a limited number of vessels are currently able to navigate the route, where traffic has dropped sharply from pre-conflict averages of over 120 ships per day.





The incident underscores growing complexity in enforcement, where wealth, influence, and geopolitics intersect in contested waters.