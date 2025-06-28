SANGWA CALLS FOR PERMANENT WITHDRAWAL OF BILL 7.

‎

‎Constitutional Lawyer John Sangwa says while the deferral of the constitution amendment Bill number 7 of 2025 by President Hakainde Hichilema to allow further consultation is welcome, the bill should be withdrawn permanently without compromise.

‎



‎Mr. Sangwa claims that the deferral does not answer the constitutional violations already committed by advancing the bill and does not resolve the breach of public trust that its process represents.



‎

‎Speaking during a Public Forum on the Constitutional Reform Process, Mr. Sangwa warned against applying double standards stating that the same way Bill 10 was rejected under President Lungu for undermining constitutionalism, Bill 7 should be rejected.



‎

‎He argues that Bill 7 proposes sweeping changes that undermine democratic safeguards, silence voters and centralize power.



‎

‎Mr. Sangwa has since charged that the Bill seeks among other goals to strip voters of power by allowing political parties and not citizens to fill parliamentary vacancies which he says is a direct attack on electoral sovereignty and voter choice.



‎

‎Meanwhile, Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) President Lungusani Zulu says the deferral of the bill by President Hichilema is commendable and a positive development.



‎

‎Mr. Zulu says the move presents citizens a great opportunity to engage in meaningful discussions on any reforms to the supreme law of the country, but urged that the consultations should be based on genuine, broad-based stakeholder consensus.