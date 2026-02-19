Sangwa Dismisses Delimitation Fears, Says August Polls Will Proceed Unshaken



Constitutional lawyer John Sangwa has downplayed fears of looming legal turmoil, declaring that potential court challenges to Zambia’s delimitation process are unlikely to derail the country’s August 13, 2026 general elections.





His remarks come amid heightened anticipation over the forthcoming delimitation report expected in April—a document that could invite legal scrutiny from citizens exercising their constitutional right to contest electoral boundaries.





Recently, Brown Kasaro, Chief Electoral Officer of the Electoral Commission of Zambia, affirmed that the commission stands ready to abide by any court ruling should challenges arise once the report is published.





But Sangwa insists the constitutional framework leaves no room for electoral disruption. The election date, he emphasized, is fixed by law and cannot be shifted by litigation. Any disputes, he argues, will be processed within strict statutory timelines designed to preserve the integrity of the electoral calendar.





While the publication of the delimitation report will occur barely three months before polling day, Sangwa maintains that the judiciary and relevant institutions are bound by procedural urgency to ensure that legal processes unfold without obstructing the nation’s democratic timetable.





Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission continues public sittings nationwide as part of the delimitation exercise, with 70 newly created constituencies set to be formally gazetted in April—an administrative milestone that now stands at the center of legal and political anticipation.



Source: Phoenix Radio News