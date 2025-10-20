SANGWA RAISES ALARM OVER “CHAOTIC” VOTER REGISTRATION EXERCISE



The Movement for National Renewal (MNR) has sounded the alarm over what it describes as “widespread operational and logistical chaos” in the ongoing mass voter registration exercise, warning that the current disorganisation could disenfranchise thousands of citizens ahead of the 2026 General Elections.





In a strongly worded statement issued in Lusaka today, MNR leader John Sangwa, SC, said the credibility of Zambia’s next election rests squarely on the integrity of the voter registration process. He cautioned that irregularities at this early stage pose a serious threat to democracy if not urgently corrected.





“Credible elections begin with a credible voter register,” Sangwa said. “The ongoing exercise has been marred by procurement irregularities, system breakdowns, and poor planning, all of which undermine public confidence in the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ).”





According to MNR, the procurement of biometric voter registration kits was riddled with irregularities and delays, leading to last-minute deliveries, inadequate training, and widespread technical failures. Sangwa noted that many registration centres particularly in areas perceived to be opposition strongholds had failed to open on schedule, leaving citizens “frustrated and uncertain about where or when to register.”





He further criticised the ECZ for limiting election monitors to just three per constituency, describing the move as “a deliberate restriction on transparency.”





“Transparency is the bedrock of trust in any electoral process,” he said. “When you limit independent monitors, you breed suspicion and erode confidence in the Commission’s impartiality.”





The MNR also highlighted what it called a “shameful failure” in voter education, especially among rural communities, first-time voters, and women. The party accused the ECZ of neglecting its constitutional duty to ensure that all citizens are informed and empowered to participate in the democratic process.





“A democracy cannot flourish when citizens are uninformed of their rights and obligations,” Sangwa lamented. “Low voter awareness translates into low participation, and that weakens our collective voice as a people.”





In its statement, the MNR issued a six-point call to action, urging the ECZ to extend the registration period, resolve technical failures, lift restrictions on monitors, publish a full list of registration centres, intensify voter education, and ensure that the Commission receives adequate funding and independence from government interference.





“The government must provide the ECZ with timely resources to conduct this exercise effectively and independently,” Sangwa emphasised. “A credible voter register is the foundation of a credible election.”





Despite his concerns, the constitutional lawyer-turned-political reformist encouraged citizens not to lose hope, describing voter registration as both a right and a duty.





“Do not give up,” Sangwa urged. “Registering to vote is not just a procedural step it is a constitutional duty and a patriotic act. In doing so, we honour those who fought for the freedoms we enjoy today.”





The MNR reaffirmed its commitment to monitoring the voter registration process and defending the integrity of Zambia’s democracy.





“We will continue to advocate for transparency and fairness,” Sangwa concluded. “Together, we will defend the people’s right to free, fair, and credible elections.”