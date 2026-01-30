SAPS Slams Tribalism and Xenophobic Abuse After Senior Officer Is Insulted for Not Speaking isiZulu – Calls for Unity, Respect and Social Cohesion in KwaZulu-Natal





The South African Police Service has strongly condemned discriminatory and offensive remarks made against one of its senior spokespersons, describing the incident as unacceptable and harmful to the country’s constitutional values.





This follows the circulation of a recording made outside a police station, where a woman verbally attacked a SAPS spokesperson for not addressing her in isiZulu. During the confrontation, she went as far as calling him a “kwerekwere”, a deeply offensive slur often used to label people as foreigners.





SAPS has made it clear that such language and behaviour amount to tribalism and discrimination, which have no place in a democratic South Africa.





The officer involved, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, is a proud South African born and raised in Limpopo. His home language is Tshivenda, one of South Africa’s twelve official languages. His deployment in KwaZulu-Natal reflects the diverse and unified nature of the SAPS, where officers serve communities across provincial and cultural lines.





Police management stressed that KwaZulu-Natal is home to people from many racial, cultural and linguistic backgrounds, not only isiZulu-speaking communities. The expectation is that all residents and visitors treat one another with dignity and respect.





SAPS emphasised that it is unfair and disappointing for any member of the public to direct abuse at a police officer who is highly qualified, professional and committed to protecting all who live in the country, regardless of language or background.





The organisation reiterated its commitment to inclusivity, integration and mutual respect, both within its ranks and in the communities it serves. Police stations across South Africa are staffed by officers from different cultures and ethnic groups, a diversity that strengthens service delivery rather than weakens it.





SAPS has called on communities to reject intolerance and promote social cohesion, reminding the public that discrimination based on language, culture or race undermines the values of unity and equality enshrined in the Constitution.





The police service also took the opportunity to commend Colonel Netshiunda for his outstanding work, noting that he was recently honoured as Administration Officer of the Year at the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner’s Excellence Awards — a recognition of his dedication and professionalism.