SARA FERGUSON SHUTTERS CHARITY AFTER NEW EPSTEIN EMAILS: “JUST MARRY ME”

FERGIE SHUTTERS CHARITY AFTER NEW EPSTEIN EMAILS: “JUST MARRY ME”





Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew’s ex-wife and the Duchess of York, is closing her charity following fresh revelations from the Epstein files showing she sent him emails calling him a “legend” and writing “just marry me” in 2010.





Other messages show her asking when he’d “employ” her and pledging “my friendship is steadfast to the end, even after the body is cold.”





This all happened after Epstein’s 2008 guilty plea for soliciting prostitution from a minor, and a year before she publicly said she’d “never have anything to do with Jeffrey Epstein ever again.”