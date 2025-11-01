SA’s ANC delegation did not observe any voting or counting in Tanzania- ANC press release

This ANC press release is diplomatic yet devastating for Madam Dictator.

The admission that the ANC delegation did not observe any voting or counting is highly significant, as it distances the South African ruling party from potential accusations of validating a sham election.

I find the phrase “breakdown in communication” important because it is clearly meant to explain why the delegation failed to fulfil its stated mission.

That is how chaotic things became, and it also explains the impact of the internet shutdown making any credible election impossible.

In other words, there was no credible election, and no election was observed.

Madam Dictator has taken Tanzania to an unprecedented new low!

The ANC Press Release;

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

31 October 2025

THE AFRICAN NATIONAL CONGRESS (ANC) CONFIRMS THAT A DELEGATION LED BY THE DEPUTY SECRETARY GENERAL UNDERTOOK A VISIT TO THE UNITED REPUBLIC OF TANZANIA

The African National Congress confirms that a delegation, led by the Deputy Secretary General, Comrade Nomvula Mokonyane, undertook a visit to Tanzania at the invitation of our sister party, Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM). The purpose of this visit was to observe the electoral process, following established practices of political exchange and solidarity.

In that spirit, the delegation participated in the final pre-election rallies, underscoring our long-standing sisterly bonds.

However, for reasons that are currently unknown, a breakdown in communication occurred. As a result, the delegation was unable to observe any aspect of the elections. The Deputy Secretary General will brief the office bearers of the African National Congress on this matter.

We place our confidence in the regional bodies that are mandated to observe the overall integrity of the process and look forward to the comprehensive assessments of the accredited international observer missions.

The African National Congress values its relationship with the people of Tanzania and remains committed to fostering constructive collaboration across the continent, which advances the decolonial aspirations of the liberation struggle. The Deputy Secretary General has already arrived back in the country.