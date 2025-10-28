SATA DID NOT ASSUME POWER TO ENRICH HIMSELF- Fred M’membe

SATA DID NOT ASSUME POWER TO ENRICH HIMSELF



Zambia needs leaders that do not assume power to enrich themselves.





It is 11 years since the passing of Michael Chilufya Sata – a politically highly talented leader of our people. It was a very painful experience for some of us, for many of our people.





Michael was a highly talented and experienced political person. We cannot say with certainty how his government would have ended had he lived longer. But we know that he genuinely cared about the poor and was not in government to enrich himself.





Rest in eternal peace Comrade Michael!



Pafwa abantu, pashala abantu!



Fred M’membe

President of Socialist Party