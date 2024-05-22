SATA NEVER MEANT THAT LUNGU WAS PRESIDENTIAL MATERIAL- SIKAILE SIKAILE

SATA NEVER MEANT THAT LUNGU WAS PRESIDENTIAL MATERIAL

Former President Mr. Lungu had no presidential ambitions. However, he was convinced by those around him, who saw him as a means to climb the political ladder, to seize the opportunity. Additionally, another group of elites wanted him in office to continue looting public resources, especially families that have suffocated our politics since 1964. These families have been present in every government for their own enrichment and they control key state apparatus.

Before President Sata died, the PF was already experiencing succession problems. To avoid this tension, Sata when going out prior to his death decided to appoint ECL, who had no presidential ambitions, to act as a temporary leader. The intention was to prevent those with presidential ambitions, such as Kabimba, GBM, Kambwili, Sampa, and others, from the feeling that Sata had chosen them as his successor. This was a wise move by Sata at solving party level problems. I recall an incident when Winter Kabimba, acting as president, took the presidential motorcade to his village, causing confusion within the PF. Winter would openly boast that when he speaks, then Sata has spoken claiming to be Sata’s favourite. Such incidents prompted Sata to use ECL, which reduced the tension.

However, it was a mistake on Sata’s part not to consider the consequences of leaving someone without a vision in that position. ECL himself confessed during Sata’s funeral that he had no ambitions of becoming president and mentioned his health conditions.

This is why I sometimes feel that President Edgar Lungu did not care about this country. Criminals, both local and external, exploited our resources with impunity because he had no understanding of the office he occupied. He had no value attached to it and allowed misrule, where everyone, including thugs, assumed presidential powers.

Once and for all, I agree with what Tayali Chilufya said that “You can ask Edgar Lungu to explain his solution to our economic problems, and he will not say anything.” This statement by Tayali is very true. Those who want to support Lungu should let the media host him and ask him to elaborate on how he plans to develop Zambia—you will be shocked by his lack of answers. Even those who rally behind him today either directly benefited from his misrule and want to return to power to continue stealing public resources through backdoors, or they are from small political parties that just want him to bankroll them and advance their personal interests.

Therefore, it is wrong for ECL to think he was a political giant destined for the presidency. ECL became president by mistake, and his seven years of misrule have led to many of the problems we are enduring today.If you have facts other than mine, please challenge me in the comment section.

SIKAILE C. SIKAILE

GOOD GOVERNANCE AND HUMAN RIGHTS ACTIVIST