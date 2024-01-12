Sata’s relatives are quiet over Miles, let’s form our own party – Mumbi Phiri

Sata’s relatives are quiet over Miles, let’s form our own party – Mumbi

LET’S just make something different, when such is happening [to the party] they (Micheal Sata’s relatives) are just quiet, what does that mean, wonders former PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri.

Earlier this week, Phiri said she had been encouraging PF leaders to leave the party for Miles Sampa and his relatives since he had been insisting that it was his uncle’s party.

Meanwhile, an audio has emerged in which Phiri is heard urging the party leadership to form its own party and leave PF for Sata’s relatives.

Credit: News Diggers