Satellite Images Reveal Damage Inside U.S. Al Dhafra Air Base After Iranian Strike



Newly released satellite images appear to show significant damage inside Al Dhafra Air Base, a major U.S. military installation in the United Arab Emirates, following an Iranian attack. The imagery suggests the blast impact spread across several sections of the base.





According to reports, affected areas include residential quarters, aircraft storage facilities, and weapons depots. Multiple impact craters and structural damage to rooftops were also visible, indicating the force of the explosions.





The strike reportedly involved a combination of missiles and loitering drones, highlighting what analysts describe as a noticeable increase in both the intensity and precision of Iran’s military operations in the region.