Saudi Analyst Drops Bombshell: Iran Is the Real Middle East Menace – and Pakistan’s Nukes Could Back Riyadh



A top Saudi geopolitical analyst just delivered a blunt wake-up call on Canadian TV.





In a March 20, 2026, CBC News interview, Salman Al-Ansari named Iran – not Israel – as the region’s number one destabilizer. He warned that if Saudi Arabia jumps fully into the fight against the ayatollahs, it will trigger its September 2025 mutual defense pact with nuclear-armed Pakistan.





That pact is crystal clear: aggression against one is aggression against both. Al-Ansari didn’t mince words – Iran would be the biggest loser, because Riyadh could call on Islamabad’s roughly 170-warhead nuclear arsenal for a de facto nuclear umbrella.





This isn’t abstract talk. The Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement, signed last September in Riyadh by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistan’s prime minister, locks in joint deterrence against any threat. It’s a hard-power reality check after years of Iranian proxies, missiles, and chaos sowing death across the Gulf and beyond.





Conservatives have long argued that weakness invites aggression. The mullahs’ regime has spent decades exporting terror, arming Houthis, Hezbollah, and Hamas while chanting death to America, Israel, and the Sunni Gulf states. Now even Saudi voices are admitting the obvious: Iran is the aggressor, the troublemaker, the force that won’t stop until it’s stopped.





Pakistan’s involvement would widen the battlefield dramatically – a Sunni nuclear power potentially aligned against Shia revolutionary Iran. That’s a seismic shift. It exposes how isolated the ayatollahs have become, even among fellow Muslims.





The lesson for the West is simple and tough: Strength deters. Decades of failed appeasement, cash infusions, and weak red lines only emboldened Tehran. Real peace comes from backing reliable partners who refuse to tolerate radical Islamists bent on domination.





Iran’s regime is cornered and dangerous. Riyadh is signaling it’s ready to act if pushed – with serious backup. The free world should take note: the days of letting Iran destabilize everything while hiding behind proxies are ending.