Saudi Analyst Warns: Saudi Entry into Iran War Would Trigger Pakistan Pact, Rally 50+ Muslim Nations





A Saudi geopolitical analyst has issued a stark warning amid rising tensions in the region. If Saudi Arabia fully enters the conflict involving Iran, he claims, the kingdom would activate its mutual defense agreement with Pakistan—signed in September 2025—and draw in more than 50 Muslim countries against Tehran.





In a recent interview clip circulating online, the analyst stated:



“If the Saudis were to decide to enter with complete force… Iran is going to be the biggest loser because Saudi Arabia will activate its bilateral defence agreement with Pakistan.”





He added that this would create a “nuclear umbrella” over the kingdom, framing the scenario as a potential nightmare for Iran leading to its decisive defeat.





The comments highlight the strategic weight some observers place on the Saudi-Pakistan pact, which treats aggression against one as aggression against both.

However, the prediction remains highly speculative given Pakistan’s complex regional balancing act, its significant Shia population, and widespread calls for de-escalation across the Muslim world.