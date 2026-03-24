Saudi Arabia Joins the Fight: Iran’s Aggression Backfires Big Time



Saudi Arabia has had enough. The kingdom just greenlit U.S. forces at King Fahd Air Base and is days away from launching offensive strikes against Iran, according to the Wall Street Journal.





This comes right after Riyadh’s air defenses blasted 15 Iranian drones out of the sky over the eastern region in a single hour. Iran’s proxies and direct attacks have shattered any hope of peace.





For years, Tehran played a dirty game: arming Houthis and militias to harass neighbors while hiding behind deniability. That strategy just created a ring of enemies it will face for generations. The 2023 China-brokered detente? Dead. Trust with the Saudis is gone.





Gulf states like the UAE are edging closer too. This isn’t some limited scrap anymore. It’s turning into a full Sunni coalition backed by American firepower against Iran’s regime of terror and disruption.





The mullahs poked the bear one too many times. Now oil infrastructure is at risk, prices are already spiking past $113 a barrel, and the region could explode into wider chaos. Weakness invites aggression. Strength ends it.





Iran’s survival playbook of punishing everyone around it is blowing up in its face. Time to finish the job and restore real deterrence.



Source WSJ

HT MARIO NAWFAL