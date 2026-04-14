Saudi Arabia quietly urges U.S. to reconsider Hormuz blockade — fears wider oil crisis





Saudi Arabia is reportedly privately pressing the United States to step back from its planned blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and return to negotiations with Iran.





The concern is strategic: if Iran retaliates, it could activate its regional allies — particularly in Yemen — to disrupt the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, another critical global shipping route.





After tensions in Hormuz, Saudi Arabia had shifted much of its oil exports to Red Sea routes via Yanbu, helping maintain output levels. But if Bab el-Mandeb is also thre@tened, Saudi Arabia could lose its last viable export corridor.





Iranian officials have hinted that they view Bab el-Mandeb as strategically comparable to Hormuz, suggesting it could be disrupted if tensions escalate further.





While Saudi officials say they have received assurances from Houthi forces not to t@rget their ships, they w@rn the situation remains volatile and could quickly change.