Saudi Arabia Warns Iran “Patience Has Limits” Amid Ongoing Energy Strikes



Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud has warned Iran that Saudi Arabia’s patience “will not last forever” as attacks on the kingdom’s energy infrastructure continue.





He urged Tehran to “reconsider all plans” before the situation escalates into direct confrontation.





The Saudi foreign minister also stated that the already “fragile trust” between the two countries has been completely shattered, and restoring relations could take years even after the conflict ends.





Despite ongoing diplomatic and economic pressure, he أكد that Saudi Arabia “reserves the right to take military action” if its national security continues to be threatened.





Energy facilities across the kingdom have been repeatedly targeted since the conflict began on February 28, raising fears of a wider regional escalation.