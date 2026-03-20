Saudi Arabia Warns It “Reserves the Right to Use Military Force” After Repeated Energy Attacks



Saudi Arabia has warned that it reserves the right to take military action against Iran following continued attacks on its energy infrastructure.





Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud stated that Iran must “reconsider its miscalculations,” emphasizing that such attacks will not serve Tehran’s interests “in any way.”





He added that Iran appears unwilling to engage in constructive dialogue with neighboring countries, instead attempting to exert pressure a strategy he warned would ultimately backfire.





The Saudi government stressed that it “reserves the right to respond militarily if necessary” to defend its sovereignty and protect critical energy assets.





The message is no longer diplomatic it’s a prelude to potential escalation, where retaliation is now openly on the table.