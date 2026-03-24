Saudi Crown Prince to Trump: Crush Iran’s Regime Now – It’s a Once-in-a-Lifetime Shot

MBS to Trump: Crush Iran’s Regime Now – It’s a Once-in-a-Lifetime Shot



Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is privately hammering President Trump to keep pounding Iran and finish the job for good.





According to the New York Times, MBS sees the ongoing U.S.-Israeli campaign as a historic opportunity to reshape the Middle East by dismantling Tehran’s murderous regime once and for all.





He has told Trump in multiple calls that Iran is a long-term cancer threatening the entire Gulf, and the only cure is getting rid of the current government. MBS is pushing for escalated strikes, including U.S. troops on the ground to seize Iran’s energy infrastructure and force the ayatollahs out.





This comes as the war nears its one-month mark, with oil prices already spiking above $120 a barrel and global markets feeling the heat.

Saudi officials quickly denied the report, but the leaked details paint a clear picture: Riyadh wants America to do the heavy lifting to eliminate their biggest rival.