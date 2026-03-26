Saudi Crown Prince Urges Trump: Crush Iran’s Regime Now or Miss Historic Chance



Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is telling President Trump straight up: Keep hammering Iran hard. This is the moment to wipe out the mullahs’ regime and reshape the Middle East for good.





According to the New York Times, MBS has pressed Trump in multiple calls over the past week. He sees the ongoing U.S.-Israeli strikes as a rare opportunity to end Iran’s threat to the Gulf once and for all. No more half-measures. Full regime change.





The region is picking sides, and the Saudis aren’t hiding it. They know a weak Iran means a safer neighborhood—no more proxy wars, terror funding, or nuclear dreams from Tehran.





Meanwhile, the U.S. is backing words with steel. CNN reports American forces have “all the pieces” in place, with 1,000 paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne and up to 10,000 Marines ready for potential ground action. Navy carriers and amphibious ships are already in the region.