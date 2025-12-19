Saudi Crowned Prince proposes to buy Barcelona in a €10 billion deal

Reports emerging this week suggest Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman may be considering an extraordinary €10 billion offer to take over FC Barcelona.

The figure was flagged in Spanish media and social channels, where commentators linked the potential move to Saudi Arabia’s growing global sports strategy and Vision 2030 ambitions.

The rumors center on a proposal that would far exceed typical football club valuations and provide a massive financial boost to Barcelona.

The amount proposed could wipe out much of the club’s lingering debt and reshape European football’s landscape.

Barcelona is currently battling over €2, 5 billion in debts. The club has over the years faced heavy spending, infrastructure costs and restructuring challenges.

Observers say such an offer could cover an estimated €2.5 billion in debt and inject fresh capital into the club.

However, Barcelona officials have publicly dismissed reports of any formal offers from Saudi entities or other buyers.

An official source speaking to Al-Eqtisadiah insisted recent takeover talk is rumor, not fact, and that no acquisition bids have been received.

Unlike most European clubs, Barcelona is organised as an association owned by its socios (members).

Altering that system to allow a full takeover would require a statutory change and broad member approval, something many fans and past presidents have signalled they would resist.