Saudi signals support for continued strikes, calls it “historic opportunity”





Saudi Arabia has reportedly signaled backing for ongoing U.S. military pressure on Iran, describing the situation as a “historic opportunity” to reshape the Middle East balance.





While not directly entering the conflict, Riyadh indicated it is prepared to take further steps if diplomatic efforts collapse, underscoring a cautious but strategic alignment.





The stance highlights shifting regional dynamics, with Gulf powers weighing deeper involvement as tensions continue to escalate.