Saviour Chishimba’s UPP Will Not Feature President

UPP Will Not Feature President



A DECISION FOR A UNITED ZAMBIA



A Call to Rise Above Division and Build the Nation Together:



The United Progressive People (UPP), under the leadership of its President, Saviour Chishimba, today announces a historic and principled decision; UPP shall not field a presidential candidate in the August 2026 General Elections.





This decision is not born of retreat—but of reflection. Not of weakness—but of wisdom. Not of absence of ambition—but of the presence of a higher national calling.





A Nation at a Crossroads:



Zambia stands at a defining moment in its history. Our forefathers and foremothers fought for a nation anchored in unity, dignity, and shared destiny. They understood that Zambia was never meant to be a collection of competing tribes or factions—but a single people bound by hope.





Yet in recent years, we have witnessed moments that threatened that foundation:



* Divisions sharpened along tribal and political lines

* Tensions that tested our social fabric

* A political climate that, at times, risked placing ambition above nationhood





The period leading to the 2021 elections reminded us how fragile unity can be when politics loses its moral center.



We must not forget and more importantly—we must not return there.





A Lesson from History and Faith:



There is a profound lesson drawn from the journey of the children of Israel.



Having been delivered from bondage, they found themselves in a wilderness—uncertain, uncomfortable, and longing for the familiarity of what they had left behind. In moments of doubt, they even desired to return to Egypt.





But history teaches us this truth; the wilderness is not a mistake—it is a transition. It is the place where a people are refined, reoriented, and prepared for a promised future.



Zambia, too, is in a moment of transition.



We may not yet be where we desire to be—but we must resist the temptation to look backward. We must not romanticize the past, especially where that past carried elements of division, fear, or exclusion.





We cannot go back. We must go forward.



A New Standard of Leadership:



It is in this spirit that UPP has chosen a different path.



We refuse to participate in a presidential contest that risks reopening wounds, deepening divisions, or fragmenting the national consensus that Zambia urgently needs.





We also make it clear; We shall not align ourselves with political formations built on division—whether overt or disguised through splintering, surrogate structures, or recycled narratives of exclusion.



Zambia is bigger than any political arrangement.



Zambia is greater than any temporary alliance.





From Opposition to Proposition:



Between 2026 and 2031, UPP will pioneer a new model of politics in Zambia:



* From oppositional politics to propositional leadership

* From criticism without alternatives to solutions with accountability

* From reactionary politics to vision-driven governance





We will serve the nation as constructive partners—offering:



* Policy alternatives grounded in evidence and innovation

* Oversight that strengthens governance rather than weakens it

* Collaboration where it advances the welfare of the Zambian people



Where progress is being made, we shall acknowledge and support it.





Where improvement is required, we shall engage with respect and responsibility.



Empowering Leadership from the Ground Up:



UPP encourages all its members and aspiring leaders to:





* Contest parliamentary seats

* Contest local government positions



We believe the true strength of a nation lies not only in its presidency—but in the quality of leadership at every level.





A Call to All Zambians:



To every Zambian—across regions, tribes, generations, and political affiliations—we say:



Let us reject the politics that asks us to stand against one another.



Let us embrace the politics that calls us to build together.



This is not a time for hardening hearts.

It is a time for healing the nation.





A Hand of Constructive Partnership:



To those entrusted with governing today, UPP extends a sincere and responsible hand; We stand ready to contribute ideas, strengthen policy, and support initiatives that uplift the Zambian people.





Our loyalty is not to positions.



Our loyalty is not to power.



Our loyalty is to Zambia.



Looking Ahead: 2026–2031:



This decision is not the end of our leadership journey—it is the beginning of a higher one.



In the years ahead, UPP will:



* Build one of Africa’s most intellectually grounded and policy-driven political movements

* Cultivate disciplined, ethical, and visionary leaders

* Present a national vision that is inclusive, modern, and transformational





A Moment That Will Be Remembered:



History will not remember those who competed the loudest— but those who chose wisely when it mattered most.



Today, UPP chooses Zambia over politics.

Today, we choose unity over ambition.





Today, we choose the future over the moment.



And in doing so, we set a new standard for leadership in Zambia—and beyond.



Issued by:

United Progressive People (UPP)

Office of the President