SCAMMER MURDERED WHILE SWINDLING MORE PEOPLE

AN alleged Scammer has allegedly been murdered in cold blood by unknown people, with his body dumped in Nakonde district.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner, Kaunda Mubanga, explains that the victim sustained multiple deep cuts on the head and hands after the attack.

Mubanga said that the incident happened on 7th May, 2023 between 17:00 and 19:00 hours and has identified the deceased as Collins Siwale aged 48.

The Commissioner discloses that the victim was allegedly involved in swindling people and on the mentioned date was called to get more money as a way to trap him.

He further states that the deceased was attacked with unknown instruments and later rushed to Nakonde District Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Mubanga adds that investigations have since been instituted and no arrest has been made yet.