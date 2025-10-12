SCANDAL: FAZ Records Over K2 Million Loss In Match Ticket Fraud During Sell-Out Crowd That Turned-Out For Morocco Match





… Records Show K1.2 Million Revenue Which Is A Far Cry From Over K3 Million That Was Estimated; Police Are Now Investigating The Matter





A match ticket syndicate has cost FAZ at least K2 million in revenue from the capacity crowd recorded during the match between Zambia & Morocco at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola on September 8, 2025.





Police have since confirmed opening investigations into the matter.



According to sources, FAZ expected revenue of a little over K3 million from the capacity crowd of about 50000 spectators that watched the match.





Records from CompuTicket show that FAZ only raised about K1.2 million.



On the day of the match, two people were apprehended after being found with stashes of booklets of tickets that were not obtained through any normal channel.





The booklets are allegedly part of a syndicate in which tickets are dispatched onto the black market and revenue from the sales do not accrue to the association.





Some FAZ officials who were manning the gates during the Morocco match have also been interviewed by the police.



The matter is being handled by Twapia Police in Ndola where the CIO Arbacon Hikabali has confirmed receiving a report.





In a telephone interview, CIO Hikabali has confirmed recording a ticket fraud case but did not disclose any further information.





He said more details will be availed next week by Wednesday.



The CIO says so far, the police has recorded statements from four people.





Asked about the details of the case, Hikabali says these will be availed during an in person interview on Wednesday.