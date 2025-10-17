Scandal has rocked a Brazilian parish after a Priest caught hiding parishioner’s fiancée in his bathroom parishioners

A scandal has rocked a Brazilian parish after a priest was allegedly caught hiding the fiancée of one of his parishioners inside his home.

According to reports, Reverend Luciano Braga Simplicio, a priest at Our Lady of Aparecida Parish, was confronted earlier this week by a group of angry men who stormed the parish house after suspecting wrongdoing.

A video from the incident shows the shirtless priest being confronted as one of the men forcefully broke down a bathroom door, only to find a woman hiding under the sink. The visibly shaken woman was dragged out and lay on the floor, seemingly too stunned to speak.

Local blog Pelo Bem de São José reported that Simplicio had allegedly snuck the woman into the parish house earlier that morning, while her fiancé, one of his parishioners, was out of town.

However, the priest reportedly defended himself, claiming that he had allowed the woman to use the bathroom to shower after work, insisting it was an innocent act of kindness.

The exact length of time the woman spent inside the house remains unclear, but the confrontation suggests she had been there for much longer than a simple shower would require.