SCARANTINO – GEHART DEFAMATION TRIAL FAILS TO TAKE OFF



Lusaka… Wednesday October 1, 2025



The defamation case involving former Zambia Institute of Architects (ZIA) Vice President Michel Scarantino and Susan Zuze-Gehart could not take off today for continued cross examination.





This was after lawyers representing both parties met in Chambers with the Judge handling the matter.



The matter is before Lusaka High Court Judge Vincent Siloka.





The dispute is over prime lakeside property in Siavonga.



In this matter, Dr. Scarantino 48, a registered architect of Lusaka’s Woodlands residential area is demanding damages from Susan Zuze-Gehart, a qualified architect for allegedly defaming him.





Facts before the court are that the Plaintiff is alleging that Ms. Gehart defamed his character when she sent a complaint email against him to ZIA which he said disadvantaged his candidacy when he stood for the association’s Presidency in November 2020.





When she opened her defense on Thursday 14th August 2025 before Lusaka High Court Judge Vincent Siloka, Ms Gehart submitted that she purchased Stand No. 1149/H in Siavonga in March 2011 from former owner Mark Collin Townsend for US$32,500 and was issued a Certificate of Title No. 117706.





She told the Court that in February 2019 she discovered construction taking place on the property.



She added that a search at the Ministry of Lands allegedly revealed that the Commissioner of Lands had “re-entered” her property SIA/1140/H on 17 September 2018, within five days of the issuance of the Notice of intention to re-enter which she maintains was never served upon her.





The Commissioner of Lands reallocated the land for the consideration price of K12,000 to another individual on 31 December 2018 – now the plaintiff in a pending court case – under Certificate of Title No. 53160.





Ms. Gehart said she took the matter to the Lands Tribunal in May 2019 and obtained an interim injunction restraining the plaintiff from interfering with the property.



However, she claimed that the plaintiff continued building in defiance of the court order.





The case also drew the attention of ZIA, where Ms. Gehart, herself a qualified architect, reported the matter when she learned that the plaintiff was contesting the presidency of the institute.



She maintained that her email to ZIA council members was “truthful and sent in good faith” and that the institute eventually decided it was a private dispute.





She further alleged that the Siavonga Council Chairman inspected the site, photographed ongoing construction, and later came under pressure from the plaintiff — allegedly through the area Member of Parliament — to alter his account and sign a letter in support of the plaintiff’s ownership claim.





In her submission, she claimed the Chairman declined as the matter was still in court.



Mrs. Gehart insisted that her actions have been lawful and motivated solely by a desire to protect her property rights.





The matter has since been pushed to 18th and 20th October, 2025 for continuation of cross examination.