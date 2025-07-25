SCHEMES TO REDUCE OPPOSITION SEATS IN PARLIAMENT DETRIMENTAL TO ZAMBIA’S DEMOCRACY – SP





Petauke… Thursday July 24, 2025 – The Socialist Party (SP) in Eastern Province has strongly condemned what it describes as deliberate efforts by the ruling UPND to weaken the opposition by creating Parliamentary by-elections targeting opposition strongholds.





SP Eastern Province Chairperson Mabvuto Banda accused the UPND government of orchestrating the removal of opposition Members of Parliament in a bid to strengthen its majority in the National Assembly.





“So far, more than seven Parliamentary by-elections have been triggered by the UPND, and all of them have involved opposition-held seats. This is a calculated move to silence alternative voices in Parliament,” charged Banda.





He named constituencies affected by what he called “politically motivated removals” of MPs, including Kabushi, Kwacha, Pambashe, Kawambwa Central, Lumezi, Petauke Central, and Mfuwe.





“Most of these Members of Parliament have been sent to prison on questionable charges. Our judiciary no longer functions independently — it takes instructions. We are losing trust in the judicial system,” Mr. Banda lamented.





He further alleged that President Hakainde Hichilema is attempting to entrench his hold on power despite waning public support.





“Many Zambians are disillusioned with Mr Hichilema’s governance style. He came into power with the promise of democratic renewal and institutional reform, yet today, he is doing the very things he once opposed,” Mr Banda said.





He noted that while in opposition, President Hichilema was vocal about shrinking democratic space, lack of judicial independence, and corruption under previous regimes.





“HH cried foul over abuse of state power, lack of rule of law, and political persecution. Ironically, he is now presiding over the same injustices — even worse,” Banda stated.





Mr Banda concluded by calling for genuine respect for democracy and urged the government to stop using state institutions to neutralize opposition voices.





“It must be a legitimate reason for someone to lose a seat in Parliament. The path the UPND is taking is dangerous for Zambia’s democratic health,” he warned.