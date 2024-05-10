SCHOOL DESKS VANDALISED FOR SCRAP

A scam has been unearthed at Chibolya Combined School in Lusaka in which some unscrupulous people are allegedly dismantling desks and selling the metals as scrap.

This was unearthed by alert community members that saw the pieces of metal being thrown over the school’s security brick wall this morning.

Meanwhile the school Head teacher GRACE KAELA has confirmed receiving the report and says that investigations are underway.

ZNBC

(Picture from file for illustration purposes)