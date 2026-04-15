School Employee Accused of Hiring a Student to Kill Her Husband for $2K

Stephanie Demetrius, an African American staff member at a high school in Columbus, Ohio, is accused of asking a student to kill her husband in exchange for $2,000. She now faces felony conspiracy charges tied to the alleged murder-for-hire plot.

Police say Demetrius approached a juvenile at the Academy for Urban Scholars High School on March 26. She allegedly gave $250 in cash as a down payment for the planned killing, according to ABC News.

Authorities also reviewed a recorded phone call between Demetrius and the student. In that call, she allegedly discussed paying the remaining amount, the timing of the planned attack, and said the victim often worked from home while the children would be away. She also allegedly suggested neighbors would not respond to gunfire.

During her arraignment, Demetrius, through her public defender, denied the allegations and said the claims were fabricated. Her attorney said she expected to face the case in court. Prosecutors requested a high bond, pointing to a recent separation and an existing protection order. The defense noted she has four children and asked for a reasonable bond.

The judge set bond at $150,000 and ordered Demetrius to comply with the protection order and stay away from the juvenile involved in the case. In court, when asked if she had questions, she reportedly asked, “Who is the juvenile involved in this case?”

The school confirmed Demetrius worked as a literacy enrichment instructor and said she was immediately fired after the allegations came to light. Officials said they are cooperating with law enforcement and providing counseling and support to affected students and families. Demetrius has not entered a plea, and her preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 11.