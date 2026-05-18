Scientists have found signs of deep tectonic activity beneath Zambia.



In a new study, researchers analyzed gases bubbling up from geothermal springs and wells in the Kafue Rift. They found unusual helium isotope signals that point to fluids rising from Earth’s mantle.





That matters because mantle-derived gases can reveal where deep cracks in the crust are allowing material from far below to reach the surface.





The findings suggest that this part of southern Africa may be in the very early stages of continental rifting — the slow process that, over millions of years, can reshape landmasses.





But this does not mean Africa is splitting anytime soon. The study is based on one region, and researchers say more work is needed across the wider rift system.



For now, it is a rare glimpse of how continents may begin to break.



📃 RESEARCH PAPER

📌 Karolytė et al., “The Southwestern Rift of Africa: isotopic evidence of early-stage continental rifting”, Frontiers in Earth Science (2026)



Source: The Secrets of the universe