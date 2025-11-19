SCOTLAND QUALIFY FOR FIRST MEN’S WORLD CUP IN 28 YEARS AFTER DENMARK EPIC

SCOTLAND will go to the men’s World Cup for the first time in 28 years after two stoppage-time goals on an astonishing night of drama sunk group favourites Denmark at a bouncing Hampden Park.

The Scots led twice inside 90 minutes, twice lost that lead, then scored two fabulous goals in injury time one from their own half to ensure they will return to the finals for the first time since 1998 in France.

Now they will be in the 5 December draw for the tournament next summer in the United States, Canada and Mexico, after a haphazard but ultimately glorious qualification campaign in which they have overcome Greece, Belarus and the Danes.

Needing a win to avoid the anxiety of having to go through March’s play-offs, Scotland were challenged by head coach Steve Clarke to play with “the anticipation of success, not the fear of failure”.

And his players rose to the occasion on this monumental night as Clarke became the first head coach to lead the Scots to three major tournaments.

Inside three minutes, Scott McTominay leapt to a ludicrous height to direct the ball beyond Kasper Schmeichel with an outrageous overhead kick.

It sent a packed Hampden into cacophonous raptures, but such has been the pain this place has seen over the years, there was the overwhelming concern the lead had come too early.

The Danes, who dropped an unlikely point at home to Belarus on Saturday to set up this nail-biting showdown, repeatedly pushed for an equaliser.

Rasmus Hojlund found one from the spot after Scotland captain Andy Robertson was judged to have fouled Gustav Isaksen inside the box after an agonisingly long VAR review.

The Scots, who continued to lean on the luck which has carried them through this rollercoaster campaign, were handed another lifeline when Rasmus Kristensen was sent off for a soft second booking.

The Hampden crowd was roused, and was on its feet when substitute Lawrence Shankland stabbed home his fourth international goal with just over 10 minutes of a nerve-wracking 90 left. ‘Keep the heid’ territory was entered.

Instead, the fans were hushed when Patrick Dorgu too easily swept home minutes later. But this is a group, a generation, who have suffered many disappointments along the road. They were resolved tonight wouldn’t be another.

Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney lashed home a spectacular long-range effort three minutes into added time to make the near-three-decade long dream in waiting a reality.

All that was required then was game-management, see it out, stuff.

But instead of heading for the corner like his team-mates had in the agonising seconds and minutes before Kenny McLean spotted Schmeichel off his line and exerted all his energy to find the back of the net from his own half, as Scotland ended their World Cup hoodoo in the most incredulous of fashions.

Scotland come up clutch analysis

The long, long wait is over. Breathe. Cry. Soak it all in. It’s happened. And in the most extraordinary of manners.

Minutes before the first ball was kicked on this ridiculous night, John Souttar pulled up injured in the warm-up. Grant Hanley, step up.

It was far from ideal, but far from disruptive as McTominay scored arguably the most sensational goal ever scored in a Scotland shirt minutes later.

A debate on that can be had at a later date, Archie Gemmill…

It was the sign of a squad who were ready to rise to the challenge so many thought they might shirk at again.

They were aggressive, for the first real time this campaign, from the off. But then, they retreated as Denmark dominated. As might be expected from serial major tournament participants.

The loss of the gallus Ben Gannon-Doak to injury was a blow, but Scotland rallied.

The equaliser was deserved, but Scotland were far from down and out… not for the first time this campaign. This immortal bunch will be long known for their fight, among other things.

The fans have long called for Clarke to send on Scotland’s most potent striker in Shankland. And his introduction was rewarded and Hampden erupted once more, before it was sat back down by Dorgu.

How the spine-tingling stoppage-time at this grand old place will be spoke about in years to come. Something special happened.

All in all, this was far from a vintage campaign from Scotland, even from Clarke’s Scotland. But they came up clutch. The Scotland way.

