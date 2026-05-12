SDA Pastor cries for help  after unknown people vanish with his  young wife

Pastor Maxwell Kamfwa has taken to social media with hefty complaints about his ‘missing’ wife…

URGENT APPEAL FOR HELP – LUNI GWANAMA

My name is Maxwell Kamfwa. My wife, Luni Gwanama, has been taken from our matrimonial home against her will and is believed to be in Kafue. We were legally married at Lusaka Civic Center and our union was officiated by Pastor Angel Chipulu, Northern Zambia Union Conference Youth Director, at Chongwe Main Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Under the Laws of Zambia, including the Marriage Act Chapter 50 and Article 11 of the Constitution, every person is entitled to protection of the law. As a lawfully married husband, I have the right to live with my wife and the duty to protect her. The Intestate Succession Act and Matrimonial Causes Act recognize the sanctity of marriage and the rights of spouses. No person or family has legal authority to separate a husband and wife against their will.

I am deeply concerned for my wife’s safety and wellbeing. I have filed a report with the Zambia Police Service. I am appealing to the Zambia Police Service and to His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema: Please urgently enforce the law and ensure my wife’s safe return. I trust our law enforcement and courts to handle this lawfully.

To anyone who has seen Luni or knows of her whereabouts: Please contact the nearest police station or call Police Emergency 991. Do not approach or confront anyone directly..

I ask everyone to share this so the authorities can act quickly. Let’s stand for justice, peace, and the sanctity of marriage under the law…

Signed,

Maxwell Kamfwa

Firstborn son to Pastor John Kamfwa an ordained Minister of the Gospel in the Seventh-day Adventist Church