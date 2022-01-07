Swimming continues –SDA Pastor

Barely a week after the drowning to death of six of their youths in Lake Kariba, the SDA Church has doubled down on continuing with its youth camps as normal, including those involving water bodies.

In a statement released to the media, Pastor Billy Mukombo, Youth Director of the Lusaka Seventh Day Adventist Church, said that its business as usual.

“On 1 January, 2022, I stated that the Lusaka Conference Youths would no longer youth camps near water bodies…..please be rest assured that we will continue conducting safe camping and swimming lessons for our youths as part of our long established curriculum”, Pastor Mukombo stated.

In his statement, Pastor Mukombo has gone further to swallow his word of 1 January that SDA youths would not camp near water saying he was not the spokesperson for the church and erred in making the pronouncement.

On 1 January, Goodson Hamaila, Niza Muchiliba, Zebron Shitambo, Ronald Libuku, Rodwell Chileshe and Allan Mwaanga, all SDA youths from Lusaka, drowned in Lake Kariba after they sneaked from their five-day camp and went to Lake Kariba were they met their untimely fate.

Kalemba January 7, 2022