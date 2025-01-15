Disgraced music mogul, Sean “Diddy” Combs has been named a defendant in another lawsuit accusing him of s£xu@l ass@ult.

In the complaint filed in New York, the plaintiff, only identified as Jane Doe, claims Combs r@ped her in 2000 when she was a 16-year-old high school student.

The accuser, who says she lived in Lower Manhattan with her parents at the time, alleges that she was working as a babysitter in an apartment building where Combs’ unnamed romantic partner also lived when she encountered the music mogul and two other men who apparently worked for him.

Combs asked the teen if she wanted a ride home repeatedly, the complaint alleges, before she eventually got in his car after refusing several times.

The plaintiff says she first became alarmed when she was not dropped off at home. She claims that she was then offered a drink to “calm her down,” which caused her to feel “groggy” and “unsteady.”

The plaintiff alleges she was taken to another location by the Bad Boy Records founder and his two employees, who are not named in the suit, before Combs raped her.

The plaintiff says she was then taken home and left in the lobby of her apartment building.

Combs has now been named as a defendant in more than 30 lawsuits accusing him of s£xual misconduct.

Combs’ attorneys denied the allegations in a statement to PEOPLE.

“No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never s£xu@lly ass@ulted, or s£x trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor,” his legal team said. “We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason. Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court.”

Combs is currently behind bars in Brooklyn as he awaits his trial on federal s£x crime charges, which is scheduled for May. He has pleaded not guilty.