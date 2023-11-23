Sean Tembo Arrested For Unlawful Assembly After The Presentation Of His 2024 Alternative Budget At His Residence

We use technologies like cookies to store and/or access device information. We do this to improve browsing experience and to show (non-) personalized ads. Consenting to these technologies will allow us to process data such as browsing behavior or unique IDs on this site. Not consenting or withdrawing consent, may adversely affect certain features and functions.
Too much upnd arresting stop it please
Its not UPND. Follow the law and there will be no arrests. No one is above the law
The Police are a huge disappointment.
Ba JMC, police are under very strict instructions from Hakainde.
The aim is to disrupt opposition function, and eventually “kill” them off. Once he is done with opposition, he will turn on citizens.
Our president is a dictator at heart. He is most certainly not a democrat.
In my defence, every single prediction or projection that I have made has come to pass.
At Jerome, Ichilema was presenting his alternative budget while in opposition, was he arrested? Police state indeed.
Lawlessness is not democracy. The chaps do wrong things deliberately in name of politics and some fool want them to be let free with their wrongs. Let them be punished otherwise let them follow what the law requires.
Ba Patrick, presenting an alternative budget is lawlessness?
This is stretching the law to absurd limits. Presenting alternative ideas is now lawlessness according to your reasoning.
Iam beginning to think this IG Is a danger to the public.
For the first time I have listened to President Sean Tembo. Was just seeing him from a distance.
He is not a small boy.
The thug who is being proped by fellow thugs Chama America and Ground FBI is by far trash..He can’t do a presentation like I have seen from Sean Tembo.
President Tembo, I wish you well. You have what it takes to be President.
The opposition is very defiant and does not want to follow the law. They do all this to get arrested.
Well, I think the police should have just ignored Sean Tembo to make a fool of himself. He is a one man show. He has always been. He comes up with alternative budgets every year, but they never get him anywhere. At the end of the day, he either doesn’t file in nominations or gets zero votes.
So just let him be comedian he is.
I think Sean Tembo is better than Ba Lungu I have never seen Ba Lungu holding a press briefing.