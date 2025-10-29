SEAN TEMBO COMMENDS EASTERN PROVINCE CHIEFS FOR WITHHOLDING THEIR SUBMISSIONS

PEP COMMENDS EASTERN PROVINCE CHIEFS FOR WITHHOLDING THEIR SUBMISSIONS





The Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) says it happy that Traditional Leaders in the Eastern Province of Zambia have decided to withhold their submissions to the Technical Committee on Constitutional Amendment, pending appropriate consultations with their subjects, as well as with the paramount chiefs.





Party leader Sean Tembo says no traditional leader, in their right frame of mind, would proceed to make submissions to the Technical Committee, and claim that such submissions are representative of his or her subjects, when those subjects have not yet been consulted.