SEAN TEMBO EXPLAINS HOW FORMER PRESIDENT LUNGU APPROVED TONSE ALLIANCE COUNCIL OF LEADERS LIST





He shares…..



ABOUT THE TONSE ALLIANCE LIST



By Sean Tembo – PeP President & TONSE ALLIANCE Spokesperson



I wish to confirm that the list of the TONSE ALLIANCE expanded Council of Leaders that was unveiled yesterday was finalized as far back as January 2025, just before ECL travelled to South Africa.





ECL instructed me to include the unveiling of the expanded Council of Leaders, as an agenda item for the Council of Leaders meeting that was scheduled for Wednesday, 12th February 2025, as he was expecting to be back from Johannesburg by that time.





When it later turned out that our TONSE ALLIANCE Chairman would be in South Africa for a prolonged period of time, l was personally worried that the operations of the TONSE ALLIANCE might be undermined due to the under-representation of the Patriotic Front in the Council of Leaders.





Sometime in March 2025, during one of my several telephone conversations with ECL, while he was in Johannesburg, l requested him if we could add a few more PF members to the TONSE ALLIANCE Council of Leaders, as a temporary measure as we awaited the unveiling of the full expanded Council of Leaders, once he returned to Zambia.





ECL asked me if l have specific names in mind, from the expanded list, whom we can add for the time being, and l said that l did. I proceeded to give him the following names;





1. Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya

2. Hon. Mumbi Phiri

3. Hon. Miles Sampa and;

4. Hon. Davis Mwila.



ECL gave me the go-ahead to add these four individuals to the TONSE ALLIANCE Council of Leaders, but further guided that they should just be ordinary members for the time being, and that their positions will only be announced during the unveiling of the entire expanded Council of Leaders.





I proceeded to add the said Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya, Hon. Mumbi Phiri, Hon. Miles Sampa and Hon. David Mwila to the Council of Leaders, as instructed by ECL. Suffice to mention that, subsequent to the inclusion of the four additional members to the TONSE ALLIANCE Council of Leaders, Hon. Given Lubinda and Hon. Raphael Nakachinda started fighting me, saying that l should not be engaging with ECL directly to discuss TONSE ALLIANCE matters, and that l should only engage ECL through the two of them.





I got the feeling that my two colleagues wanted to be the exclusive representatives of PF in the TONSE ALLIANCE, and that they did not want any further PF members to be added to the TONSE ALLIANCE Council of Leaders. However, such exclusivity is contrary to the vision that ECL had for TONSE ALLIANCE. ECL wanted all the vibrant PF members to be added to TONSE ALLIANCE, and given positions, so that they can quickly start the work of mobilizing for the 2026 general elections.





On 3rd June 2026, during a telephone conversation in which we were discussing the eligibility matter that l had taken to the Constitutional Court, ECL instructed me to start preparing for a TONSE ALLIANCE Council of Leaders meeting scheduled for Thursday, 12th June 2025, at which the main agenda item was the unveiling of the TONSE ALLIANCE expanded Council of Leaders.





He told me that he had completed his treatment and was just awaiting to undergo a minor medical operation that was scheduled for the following day, 4th June 2025, and that he would travel back to Lusaka over the weekend.





I did not want to call him on 4th June 2025, because l did not know what time he would be done with his operation. I however knew that he would call, as soon as it was convenient to him.





When news of ECL’s untimely demise broke, l was on my desk at home, working on the agenda items for the TONSE ALLIANCE Council of Leaders meeting that he had instructed me to tentatively schedule for 12th June 2025. I must say that l have never been more shocked in my life. I however apologize to anyone who was offended with how l expressed my grief. With how l cried so had. It was uncontrollable.





Anyway, let me end by affirming that during the entire time that the TONSE ALLIANCE expanded Council of Leaders was being drafted and finalized, Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba was the sole coordinator of this activity. Others were consulted, including myself, but Chris was at the center. Until the very final amendment was done to include Hon. Miles Sampa, subsequent to the reconciliation.





I therefore wish to affirm that the list of the TONSE ALLIANCE expanded Council of Leaders that was released by Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba yesterday, is the final list that was approved by our beloved late Chairman, His Excellency Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu. May His Soul continue to Rest in Eternal Peace.



Thank you.



SET 01.10.2025



#SunFmTvNews