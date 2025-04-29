Sean Tembo has warned anyone joining the new Tonse WhatsApp Group directed by Lubinda as an act of indiscipline

BE ALERT; SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITIES



Last week and in a bold move, to forestall discipline and unity in the Tonse Grand Alliance, President Edgar Lungu quashed the so called disciplinary processes that were raised against Patriotic Front Acting President, Given Lubinda and Secretary General, Raphael Nakacinda.



The disciplinary actions were raised by PeP President and Tonse Alliance Spokesperson, Sean Tembo against the duo for meeting Socialist Party President , Dr. Fred Mmembe.



The duo were accused of plotting against the former President as revealed by details of a leaked audio where two junior officials in the Socialist Party were caught discussing the chances and good prospects of their President in the Alliance.



President Lungu proceeded to appoint Lubinda as Acting President of Tonse Grand Alliance.



President Lungu also removed former State House Special Assistant for Politics, Zumani Zimba as Consultant for Tonse Alliance.



Zumani Zimba was also removed as Adminsitrator for Edgar Lungu’s official Facebook page.



And Lubinda directed Nakacinda as Secretary General of Tonse Grand Alliance to form a new WhatsApp Group for the Council of Presidents (CoP) excluding Zumani Zimba.



This was to secure grip of the Alliance and its internal mechanism.



Now Sean Tembo has warned anyone joining the new WhatsApp Group directed by the Acting President of Tonse as an act of indiscipline.



Sean Tembo has instead directed that all Presidents and officials return to his old WhatsApp groups.



Below is the “Internal Memo” over the WhatsApp Group.



INTERNAL NOTICE



Good evening Colleagues,



I have noted with regret that four (4) members of the Council of Leaders (CoL) have exited this official CoL group in preference for a parallel group that has been established by some unscrupulous and indisciplined members.



I have further noted that there are some members of the CoL who are influencing their colleagues to leave this platform in preference for a parallel platform.



May it be known to all men and women on this platform that the TONSE ALLIANCE Chairman, His Excellency Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, has always emphasized the need for unity and harmony within the TONSE ALLIANCE.



May it be further known to all men and women in the Council of Leaders that the act of creating parallel platforms and encouraging members to leave the official blog to a parallel blog amounts to misconduct and indiscipline.



In the premises above, l wish to direct, as l hereby do, that everyone who has since exited this official group, in preference for a parallel group, must return to this group within 24 hours from issue of this notice.



Any non-compliance to this directive may attract disciplinary action from the Adhoc Disciplinary Committee. Please further note that the TONSE ALLIANCE is a disciplined political movement, and any acts of indiscipline shall receive appropriate reproach and action, in accordance with prevailing statutes.



This notice has been issued in consultation with the TONSE ALLIANCE Chairman.



Thank you.



Issued by:



Sean E. Tembo (SET)

PeP President & TONSE ALLIANCE Spokesperson

Lusaka, Zambia